The poppy represents many things to different people, sacrifice, democracy, freedom, whatever the meaning, it’s an important and significant reminder of victories and defeats, pride and loss.

“I’ve lost friends in the Middle East,” says veteran Service Officer Fern Taillefer. "It helps remind me of their sacrifice and that it could have been any one of us."

For many, the poppy is symbolic of the First World War, because of the trenches and battlefields on the western front. In those difficult days, the poppy flourished, says historian Clint Lovell.

“That sort of dead lunar landscape and no man's land, the only life, the only thing that could grow was the poppy.”

Today the poppy signifies remembrance. The Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign remains an enormous help to thousands.

The campaign boxes will be in stores now until Remembrance Day on November 11.

“All the money that’s raised will go directly to the veterans and the veteran program,” says Peter Murison, Royal Canadian Legion.

And this year Canadian’s have a new way to show their respect and gratitude.

The Royal Canadian Legion has launched a digital version of the Remembrance poppy available for an online donation.

Visit this website to customize your poppy and to share it online.