Pop-up vaccine clinics are armed and ready in Simcoe Muskoka
Pop-up vaccine clinics are armed and ready in Simcoe Muskoka
Pop-ups and pop-in COVID-19 vaccinations clinics are plentiful across the region from July 11-17.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Simcoe Muskoka.
Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, third and booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and fourth doses for people 60 years and older – as well as Indigenous individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over – are available.
LOCATIONS
Mon., July 11
POP-UP Clinic - Moose Lodge 1217, 6 Kitchener St., Unit #2, Orillia: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Wed., July 13
POP-UP Clinic – Tay Library, Victoria Harbour Branch, 145 Albert St., Victoria Harbour: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Go-VAXX Bus - Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Dr., Barrie: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Thurs., July 14
GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood:11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Fri., July 15
GO-VAXX Bus – Tanger Outlets Cookstown, 3311 Simcoe 89, Cookstown: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Go-VAXX Bus - Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sat., July 16
GO-VAXX Bus – Alliston Memorial Arena, 49 Nelson St., W., Alliston: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Go-VAXX Bus - Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sun., July 17
GO-VAXX Bus – St. Marie Among the Hurons, 16164 ON-12 Midland: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Go-VAXX Bus - Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
ALTERNATE LOCATIONS
Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days before the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900
The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie: Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m., Friday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccines as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.
In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.
ATTIRE
People are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver's license, passport) and a list of any medications they are taking.
It's also suggested visitors wear loose-fitting shirts that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).
Everyone who attends a health unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
-
Nova Scotia's new Liberal leader says he wants to rebuild party, hold current government accountable
The Nova Scotia Liberal party's new leader says he plans to rebuild the organization, recruit good candidates who are energized and excited to run for office, and hold the current government accountable for promises made to Nova Scotians, particularly when it comes to health care.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
-
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Woman and 8-year-old girl die in road accident in Laurentians town
Two victims, including an eight-year-old girl, died in a road accident Monday in Labelle, in the Laurentians, when their car went off the road.
Ottawa
-
'I feel landlocked': Accessible transit users call for more options in Ottawa
A weekend trip to Montreal came with an added $348 to the bill after Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren’t any accessible taxis operating in the city.
-
Residents rally to keep Metcalfe bank branch open
Local residents and customers of the Metcalfe branch of the Royal Bank of Canada rallied Monday to keep their bank open.
-
Ottawa restaurant hands out free meals to homeless for Eid
An Ottawa restaurant is giving back during a Muslim holiday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
Man, 71, dies after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Kitchener
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehicles
Provincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
Connecting the dots: What the Rogers network outage suggests about our digital habits
The nationwide Rogers outage on Friday, which continues to impact some customers, helped tell us more about our digital habits, according to a communication arts professor at the University of Waterloo.
London
-
Manhunt underway for multiple suspects in brazen daylight jewellery store robbery in Lambeth
The suspects who fled prior to police arriving allegedly brandished guns and destroyed property upon entering the establishment.
-
Emergency crew respond to a boy who entered the Forks of the Thames
Rescue crews responded to the Forks of the Thames Monday evening after a boy entered the river.
-
Reports of gunshots in east London Monday morning
London police are investigating after sounds of gunshots were heard Monday morning in the east end of the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors say
Two Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
North Bay Police Service hires seven officers
Seven new constables were sworn in to the North Bay Police Service Monday morning.
-
Sudbury animal shelter sees spike in number of people surrendering pets
A local organization that cares for animals in Sudbury is continuing to deal with high numbers of animals at its shelter.
Windsor
-
New Toldo Lancer Centre wows staff and students
The new Toldo Lancer Centre is not a hard sell to out-of-town athletes.
-
College students, Amherstburg to get transit services boost
Some big additions to Transit Windsor are going before council Monday, one for St. Clair College students and the other, a foot in the door for the Town of Amherstburg.
-
Is Windsor-Essex in a seventh wave of COVID-19? Local experts weigh-in
The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table declared last week the province was in a new wave of the pandemic, because of rising levels in wastewater.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
A Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boaters
Following the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
Saskatoon
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
-
New, more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in Saskatoon
While Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
Edmonton
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
-
Copping says fourth dose guidance coming as Alta. COVID-19 case counts rise
While two new COVID-19 variants are starting to spread in Alberta, the health minister says the risk remains low, with vaccine guidance on fourth doses to be released in "the coming weeks."
-
New club helps Edmontonians enjoy accessible cycling
A new bicycle club offers Edmontonians a new way to cruise the outdoors and connect with new people.
Vancouver
-
B.C. business owner says ex-employee stole $200K, but RCMP won't pursue charges
The co-owner of a small business in Richmond, B.C., says a former employee stole more than $200,000 – but the RCMP won't pursue charges.
-
Canadian passport backlog should be cleared by end of summer, minister says
The federal minister responsible for passports was in Vancouver Monday and said she hopes to clear the backlog of applications that has led to frustrating delays for would-be travellers in the next four to six weeks.
-
Amanda Todd trial: RCMP officer testifies about forensic examination of seized devices
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd heard from an RCMP officer who conducted a digital forensic examination of the contents of several electronic devices.