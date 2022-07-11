Pop-up vaccine clinics are armed and ready in Simcoe Muskoka

Pop-ups and pop-in COVID-19 vaccinations clinics are plentiful across the region from July 11-17.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, third and booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and fourth doses for people 60 years and older – as well as Indigenous individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over – are available.

LOCATIONS

Mon., July 11

POP-UP Clinic - Moose Lodge 1217, 6 Kitchener St., Unit #2, Orillia: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Wed., July 13

POP-UP Clinic – Tay Library, Victoria Harbour Branch, 145 Albert St., Victoria Harbour: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Go-VAXX Bus - Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Dr., Barrie: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Thurs., July 14

GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood:11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Fri., July 15

GO-VAXX Bus – Tanger Outlets Cookstown, 3311 Simcoe 89, Cookstown: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Go-VAXX Bus - Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat., July 16

GO-VAXX Bus – Alliston Memorial Arena, 49 Nelson St., W., Alliston: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Go-VAXX Bus - Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., July 17

GO-VAXX Bus – St. Marie Among the Hurons, 16164 ON-12 Midland: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Go-VAXX Bus - Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

ALTERNATE LOCATIONS

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days before the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie: Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m., Friday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccines as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

ATTIRE

People are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver's license, passport) and a list of any medications they are taking.

It's also suggested visitors wear loose-fitting shirts that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

Everyone who attends a health unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.