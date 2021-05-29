BARRIE, ONT. -- As the vaccine rollout continues to gain steam, the community of Coldwater is holding a pop-up clinic Saturday.

According to officials, approximately 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available. It's running from 9:30 to 4:30 at the Coldwater Community Centre.

The clinic is open to anyone 18 years of age and older looking to book their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The event is a joint effort between the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Couchiching Ontario Health Team, the Township of Severn, the Coldwater Pharmacy and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.