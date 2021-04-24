BARRIE, ONT. -- A pop-up vaccination clinic was held Saturday at a facility that provides long-term support for adults with special needs.

Events for Life, which is based at Beaver Creek Farm in Thornbury, works with those 21-years-of-age and older who have special needs to provide them with social recreation and life-long learning support.

The organization worked closely with the Grey-Bruce Health Unit to arrange an on-site vaccination clinic for all 24 of its registered participants, along with their caregivers and parents.

"Many of our parents have not had a break from the care of their participant for the last year," said Barb Weeden, the executive director. "They've had 24/7 care and it's important that we continue to have programming for them where they can come and be with their friends and give our parents some respit."

Weeden said the goal is to be able to get back to normal operations as soon as possible since they've been largely operating virtually throughout the last year.