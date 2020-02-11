BARRIE -- Two local charities are joining forces to help those in need in a unique way.

Uplifting Blessings is a charity founded by Carolyn-Marie Goodwin, dedicated to helping those less fortunate.

Goodwin once faced her own personal struggles and became an advocate for the homeless, aiming to give back to the community that helped her during a difficult time.

"I have struggled with homelessness. I have struggled in different parts of my life," she admitted. "If it weren't for the kindness and compassion of others, you don't know where you would be."

The charity started by handing out donation bags, called blessing bags, on the streets. The bags are filled with necessity items like hygiene products and things to help with the cold winter months, like scarves, hats, gloves and sleeping bags.

Uplifting Blessings has since expanded into eight branches to support the homeless, victims of domestic violence and less fortunate children.

Suitcases of Love is an initiative to help children in vulnerable situations who may not have a place to keep their belongings as they travel from one place to another. The suitcases are filled with toys, books, and clothing.

The charity is teaming up with Orillia's Lighthouse shelter in hopes of expanding their mark.

The two have opened a pop-up shop to distribute the donations they receive. The shop is open twice a week year round and is located outside of the Lighthouse in Orillia at 48 Peter Street.

The Lighthouse's operations manager, Trish Holloway, says she is excited about the positive effect it has had on her clients. "People can come here to meet their needs, and this particular one is to meet the needs of clothing."

As the initiative grows, Goodwin says they need help and more volunteers to keep it going. They currently have around 800 helpers across their locations but are always looking for more.

For more information, head to the Uplifting Blessings Facebook page.