BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and the public and catholic school boards have partnered to provide COVID-19 vaccines at specific schools the weeks of June 15 to 26.

The clinics are by appointment only and are for children ages 12 to 17 to get their first COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Kids or their parents can book appointments for these locations through the provincial booking system.

The appointments are open to all youth ages 12+ regardless of whether they attend the specific schools holding the clinics or not.

Clinic dates and locations:

June 15 – Gravenhurst High School - 325 Mary St S, Gravenhurst,

June 16 - Nantyr Shore High School - 1146 Anna Maria Ave, Innisfil,

June 17 – Wasaga Beach Rec Plex - 1724 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach,

June 23 – Nottawasaga Pines High School - 8505 County Road 10, Angus,

June 25 – Collingwood Curling Club – 250 Hume Street, Collingwood,

June 26 - Gravenhurst High School 325 Mary St S, Gravenhurst.

While booking a first dose appointment, a second dose time will be automatically scheduled for August to ensure students are fully immunized before returning to school in September.

Children must be 12 years or older on the date of their vaccine appointment.

People can continue to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 12-17 at any community vaccination clinic or select pharmacies.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine Health Canada has authorized for use in individuals aged 12 and over.