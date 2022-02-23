Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics return to Simcoe Muskoka

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will return to Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit announced on Wednesday.

For eligible residents, walk-ins are available for first, second, third, pediatric, and booster doses while supplies last on a first-come basis.

The health unit "strongly encourages" eligible residents to get the vaccine, particularly the booster dose, to reduce the risk of serious illness.

The pop-up clinics are scheduled for:

Thurs., Feb. 24

Alcona Glen Elementary School, 1310 Innisfil Beach Rd., Innisfil

3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Cookstown Central Public School, 5088 Simcoe Country Rd. 27, Cookstown

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Fri., Feb. 25

Alliston Union Public School, 211 Church St. N., Alliston

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Connaught Public School, 300 Peel St., Collingwood

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Tay Shores Public School, 125 Jephson St., Victoria Harbour

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Sat., Feb. 26

GO-VAXX Bus – Beeton Jackson Plaza, 50 Main St. E., Beeton

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sun., Feb. 27

GO-VAXX Bus – Penetanguishene Recreation Centre, 61 Maria St., Penetanguishene

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Mon., Feb. 28

Coldwater Public School, 33 Gray St., Coldwater

3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Huronia Centennial Elementary School, 28 Simcoe St., Elmvale

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Children 12 to 17 are eligible for a booster shot at least six months (168 days) after their second dose. Adults are eligible for the booster three months (84 days) after their second shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at community clinics across Simcoe Muskoka and at Barrie's RVH Sperling Drive clinic.