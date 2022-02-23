Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics return to Simcoe Muskoka

A COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News) A COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver