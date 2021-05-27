BARRIE, ONT. -- A pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will open Saturday in Coldwater to help more residents get their first shot.

The clinic will offer roughly 500 Moderna doses to residents between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Coldwater Community Centre on Michael Anne Drive.

Residents 18 and older can book an appointment for their first shot at the pop-up clinic online or by calling 705-686-3356.

Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop will volunteer along with other local politicians and hospital staff.

Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital, Couchiching Ontario Health Team, Township of Severn and Coldwater Pharmacy, plus the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit are hosting the pop-up vaccination clinic.

Additionally, a pop-up vaccination clinic will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lake of Bays in the Baysville Arena on University Street for residents 18 and older.

According to the health unit, nearly half of all Simcoe Muskoka adults have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Full information on Simcoe Muskoka's vaccination program is available here.