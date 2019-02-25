

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for most of Simcoe County. Flurries and wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected with near zero visibility.



The inclement weather and poor road conditions have prompted numerous road closures throughout Simcoe-Muskoka.

Highway 400, both directions at Mapleview and Innisfil Beach Road

All roads in Grey Highlands are closed; operators are working, but roads are in poor condition.

All roads in Dufferin County are closed until further notice.

Highway 26 in both directions between 28th Avenue (Owen Sound-East Limits) and Ridge road (Meaford-West Limits)

Highway 26, both directions from Meaford to Thornbury

Highway 6, both directions closed from Chatsworth to Mount Forest.

Highway 10, both directions at County Road 16 between Hockley Road and

Highway 10, both directions between Fiddle Park Line and Mcnab Street

Highway 89, both directions between Blind Line and 4th Line

All Simcoe County School Busses have been cancelled, and even some schools and education offices have decided close.

All Georgian College Campuses are closed due to weather and power outages.

Lakehead University in Orillia; all classes and exams are cancelled.

Upper Grand District School Board; All schools and offices are closed.

Simcoe County District School Board: North (Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene & Orillia), West (Collingwood, Stayner & Wasaga Beach)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has also closed all classes, clinics and programs to employees and the public.

As of 1:00 p.m., the Barrie Library will close both locations due to the weather.



The weather was also too much for local ski hills in the region. Many have closed due to the unsafe, high winds, while others have limited operation and staff on site.