Chairs were tossed in a pool and windows were smashed after a slew of break-ins along the Barrie waterfront.

Two suspects were first spotted by a parking garage at 65 Ellen St. on Sunday, at around 2 a.m. The pair was seen holding what looked to be shovels.

About 18 minutes later, one of the men is seen walking through a busted window in the pool area of a condo building. Surveillance video shows the man tossing two chairs into the pool before fleeing the area.

Police confirm some vehicle windows were also smashed in the parking lot. The RBC office next door was also hit. Several windows have since been boarded up.

“Security on scene on Ellen Street spotted the suspects and provided police with the direction of travel, and a very good description of them. As police arrived on scene, our officers located them almost immediately and were able to place them under arrest,” says Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers.

The motive behind the break-ins is not clear, nor is a damage estimate. Police say the men could face charges in the coming days.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.