Pooches get new pens at OSPCA

To better meet the needs of communities, the Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre underwent renovations to 91 Patterson Rd. in September.

The public is invited to follow @BarrieOSPCA on Facebook at 1 p.m. for a live virtual tour.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes peek at the upgraded dog runs in the adoption area, which gives dogs awaiting adoption outdoor access, the new individual yards outside, the outdoor meet and greet area for prospective adopters to meet dogs, as well as the many other touches that have made the animal centre shiny and bright.

The renovations were a step to strengthen and grow the animal welfare programs and community support services provided by the Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre.