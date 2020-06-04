BARRIE -- The Nottawasaga OPP is looking to the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

According to police, officers have responded to numerous reports in the central Alliston and New Tecumseth areas after their vehicles – which were left unlocked during the night - had either been rummaged through, or had items stolen.

Police say the man was captured on a home surveillance camera as he allegedly stole money from a car on Monday, June 1 around 2:40 a.m.

According to police, he is described as a younger male with light skin and a slim build. At the time of the video he was wearing a baseball hat and a jacket with a nametag on the left side.

Police are asking if anyone has surveillance video of the suspect or and information about the thefts to contact the Nottawasaga OPP.