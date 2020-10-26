BARRIE -- Nottawasaga Police are warning the public to be aware of door-to-door soliciting scams after an Angus incident.

On Thursday, police say two women posing as Red Cross workers were going door to door asking for donations.

According to police, residents in the area say the women didn't have any identification to prove they worked for the Red Cross, although workers with the foundation always carry ID.

Click here for ways to spot a fraudulent Red Cross worker.

Police are reminding the public that if they encounter a similar situation to ask the person for ID ensuring they are with the organization they say they're representing.