South Simcoe Police Service is warning residents about frauds taking place in the community.

Police are encouraging the public to keep their eyes peeled as suspects have been reportedly seen posing as Service Canada employees.

The suspects then make multiple phone calls claiming the victim's identification and Social Insurance Number were used in an identity fraud.

Victims are asked to "verify" their banking information and SIN in order to be "excused" from the fictitious debt.

Victims are then instructed to withdraw sums of money and send it via BitCoin to the suspects.

Police say the phone numbers can look legitimate, but if you receive one of these calls, hang up.

Another fraud has been reported to police after a resident attempted to book a G driving test online.

The website in question appears legitimate, but once you enter your information, scammers attempt fraudulent activity on your bank accounts.

Police are urging residents to be alert when searching for services and information on the internet.