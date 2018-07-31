

CTV Barrie





There is a new warning from police about a dangerous strain of heroin in our region.

Collingwood OPP is raising awareness about purple heroin, which contains heroin, morphine, fentanyl, and carfentanil.

Health experts warn that ingesting two grains of the synthetic opioid can be fatal.

Carfentanil is 10-thousand times more powerful than morphine.

Police say the dangerous opioid is being mixed into illicit street drugs and most users who purchase these drugs aren’t aware of the dangers or that it is even in the drugs they are buying.