Huntsville OPP is warning the public of a door-to-door scam currently happening in the town.

Police say there have been reports of people collecting money for flood relief, but police say it’s not legit.

Officers say the individuals involved in the scam are preying on the generosity of residents.

Police say if approached it’s best to ask for photo identification with the person’s name and organization and to get in writing where the charity funds are allocated.

Anyone that has been in contact with a suspicious charity is asked to report it to police.