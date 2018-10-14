

CTV Barrie





As marinas close up shop for the winter, local police are warning anyone planing to stay on the water during the colder months should be prepared.

Members of the York Regional Police Marine Unit still patrolling the waters say the cold water, changing weather, and shorter days are a triple threat for late season boating. Constable Ian Aho says anyone who remains on the water can do so, but should check the weather and be prepared with more than just your life preserver.

"You want to make sure you have a fully charged cell phone (and) let somebody know where you are and when you're going to be back," says the constable. "Lake Simcoe is not a small lake. The winds can pick up and the weather can change dramatically."

York Region's Marine Unit will continue to patrol Lake Simcoe as long as boater are out on the water, or until the lake starts to freeze over.