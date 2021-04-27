BARRIE, ONT. -- Police issued a warning about a rental scam in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, a man who goes by the name Gavin Kolner is trying to rent out a home on Strabane Avenue.

Police say the problem is, Kolner doesn't own the house he's attempting to rent, and the owner isn't renting it.

They say Kolner asks for the first and last month's rent, but he's never available for viewings. Police say he claims he will leave the keys inside the mailbox.

Barrie police warn the be wary of this scam and to report any suspicious activity. "Please be careful and keep your hard-earned money where it belongs (with you)," the service posted online.