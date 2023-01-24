Police urge public to stay off unpredictable ice after Innisfil teen plunges into frigid water

Police urge residents to stay off the "unsafe and unpredictable" ice after a teen plunged into the frigid water in Innisfil over the weekend.

According to South Simcoe police, the 13-year-old child fell through the ice near the Belle Ewart Government Dock on Saturday afternoon.

They say other kids at the scene managed to pull the child to safety, and no one was seriously hurt.

"The incident serves as a reminder that no ice is safe ice. It should always be assumed that unsafe conditions exist no matter where you travel on ice," police noted in a release Tuesday.

The reminder also comes on the heels of a tragic incident Sunday, where two snowmobilers fell into the ice on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township.

One of the sledders was rescued and rushed to the hospital. The second man's body was recovered the following day by OPP divers.

South Simcoe police recommend residents check ice conditions with local ice hut operators before venturing out, noting they know the lake best.

They ask parents to remind children to stay away from waterways, including creeks and ditches, as fluctuating temperatures make these areas unsafe.

Carry a cell phone in a waterproof case, ice pics, rope, and wear a thermal protection buoyant suit to increase the chance of survival, police say, when heading out on the ice.

"Never go on the ice alone," they added. "A buddy may be able to rescue you or go for help if need be."

Finally, police urge residents to avoid alcohol on the ice as it reduces the body's ability to stay warm in cold conditions.