Emergency responders are taking on a more significant role in understanding and dealing with mental health issues.

This week Barrie Police is teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) for crisis training to help the officers better handle these sensitive situations.

“It allows us to fine-tune our skills when engaging, when speaking, and when understanding people who may be struggling with mental health issues,” explains Sgt. Toni Talarico.

According to police, 90 percent of all 911 calls they respond to aren’t criminal, which makes this training that much more critical.

“With the experiences that I’ve had working directly with police, there are anywhere from two to 10 calls a day that involve some sort of mental health issue,” says Kerry Dault, CMHA.

During the week-long training session, police will discuss various scenarios along with what tools they will need to diffuse situations on the job and off.

The CMHA reports that one in five people will suffer from mental illness. Crisis intervention training is set to conclude on Friday.