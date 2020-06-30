Advertisement
Police: Two girls sexually assaulted at Innisfil beach
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 4:52PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls while swimming at an Innisfil beach.
It happened back on June 20.
Police say the girls alerted nearby adults about the alleged assault. While those adults called police, the suspect took off.
28-year-old Phillip Mitchell of Brampton turned himself in to police on June 28. He is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.