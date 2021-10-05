Police trying to confirm the well-being of missing woman

Barrie -

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is trying to confirm the well-being of a 45-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday in Tay Township.

According to police, a family member reported Jenny Haourt missing on Monday evening.

Police say later Monday night, she "was in contact with a friend by phone; however, police still have not been able to see her physically to determine her well-being and wish to make contact with her."

Police describe Haourt as white, 4'10", medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes, and is likely with a small chihuahua.

Police say she may be in the Orillia area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.