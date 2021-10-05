Police trying to confirm the well-being of missing woman
Southern Georgian Bay OPP is trying to confirm the well-being of a 45-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday in Tay Township.
According to police, a family member reported Jenny Haourt missing on Monday evening.
Police say later Monday night, she "was in contact with a friend by phone; however, police still have not been able to see her physically to determine her well-being and wish to make contact with her."
Police describe Haourt as white, 4'10", medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes, and is likely with a small chihuahua.
Police say she may be in the Orillia area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash
Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.
Children born in 2020 'severely threatened' by climate change compared to older generations: study
Younger generations are more severely threatened by climate change as extreme weather events such as heat waves will rise in frequency, intensity and duration, a climate study says.
Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division
A former Facebook data scientist told U.S. Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety.
Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
Quebec coroner addresses systemic racism findings in the death of Joyce Echaquan
A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions addressed her findings today.
Canadian children's author Robert Munsch reveals he has dementia
Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch has revealed that he has been diagnosed with dementia.
Former Green leader criticized for saying Paul calls racism 'when she doesn't get her way'
Former Green Party leader Jim Harris is accusing Annamie Paul of using her experience of racism and sexism as excuses for what he calls her poor performance over the last year -- comments that Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Sandy Hudson calls 'disgusting.'
Canada must convince countries who reject mixed-vaccine travellers: ACTA
Convincing dubious countries to allow Canadians with mixed vaccines to travel across their borders may be tricky, but Canada has a responsibility to try, according to a director with the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies.
Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole
The Conservative national caucus is not all on the same page when it comes to the political future of leader Erin O'Toole, as they head into their first post-election caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, where MPs are expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust him.
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
Grappling with grief, N.B. man and fiance forced to take care of family farm as COVID-19 strikes family
Joe Gee's father was hospitalized at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville after contracting COVID-19, and on Friday, he passed away – one of the now 68 New Brunswickers to have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 deaths rise by eight as Quebec reports 436 new cases
Quebec is reporting eight more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province records 436 new cases on Tuesday.
Ontario reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since mid-August, 47 in Ottawa
Ontario health officials are reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Ottawa police release photos of post-Panda game partiers
Ottawa police have released photos of people they'd like to speak with who attended a destructive street party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls removed from role as deputy speaker after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls, who was ejected from the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, has been removed from his role as deputy speaker after seven years.
Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
St. Clair College urges province to allow three-year degree programs
St. Clair College officials are urging the provincial government to approve policy changes that would allow them to broaden their career-specific degree programs.
Extra-curricular activities in Windsor-Essex schools not allowed to resume yet
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they will continue to recommend a pause on extra-curricular activities at local schools.
'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony
An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young girl who died when she fell from a highrise in London, Ont.
-
Tara resident killed in motorcycle crash in Chatsworth
Provincial police have released the identity of a man who was killed as a result of a motorcycle crash in Chatsworth on Oct. 1.
One person killed in Hwy. 11 crash near Englehart
One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on Highway 11, in the Township of Evanturel, south of Englehart.
Elderly woman struck and killed by pickup truck in the Sault
An 82-year-old woman was killed in the Sault on Monday when she was hit by a pickup truck while she was crossing the road.
Timmins Mayor nominated as local PC provincial candidate
The Ontario PC Party announces that Timmins Mayor, George Pirie, has been nominated as PC Party candidate for the riding of Timmins for the 2022 provincial election.
NEW | 17 winners unveiled in latest round of Vax to Win lottery
Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine led to thousands of dollars in cash and scholarship prizes for 17 Manitobans as part of the second round of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.
'Step up and do the right thing': New public health orders take effect ahead of Thanksgiving
The province's top doctor is asking Manitobans to step up when it comes to following the new round of public health orders—especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner.
Canadians slowly breaking the bad habits they developed during COVID-19 lockdowns, poll suggests
After admitting to overeating, and drinking more booze at the beginning of the pandemic, a new poll suggests the public is slowly, but steadily changing its behaviour at home.
COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly Delta, more harmful than original strain: Canadian study
A large study using Ontario case data suggests that COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly the Delta variant, cause more severe illness than the native strain of the virus, increasing the risk of hospitalization, admission to ICU and death.
Alberta Premier Kenney's approval rating plummets in new ThinkHQ poll
A ThinkHQ poll released Monday suggests Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to see a decline in approval of his leadership in Alberta.
Without Papers restriction refusal draws permit suspension and a crowd of supporters
While many Calgary doctors would like to see all restaurants closed to indoor dining, at least one planned to be Monday night.
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Métis
The newly created Métis ward appears to be one of the more open races on election night this year.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead Oilers to 4-3 rally past Flames
Edmonton's devastating power play looks like it is as potent as ever heading into another season.
Motorcyclist dies in crash outside Edmonton
A motorcyclist has died after a collision on Sunday near the hamlet of Calahoo, Alta., northwest of Edmonton.
Parking in Vancouver: Council to consider pollution surcharges in climate plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be paying a lot more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees is set to go before city council Tuesday.
COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend
Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide their next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
Accusations of medical malpractice, mistreatment among NHL teams not surprising to former player
A former Canucks coach vehemently denies a player's accusations that he mistreated players.