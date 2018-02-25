

The Canadian Press





Police in a small community in central Ontario are investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide.

Ontario Provincial Police said they believe a man killed two women and another man before killing himself in Ryerson Township, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

Det.-Insp. Martin Graham said somebody stopped by the home on Friday evening and found "the tragic scene."

He said three of the deceased were members of the same family, and lived in the house where they were found.

"The fourth deceased in the residence is not related by blood to the three victims of the homicide, but is also a resident of Ryerson Township," he said.

He added that firearms were recovered from the scene, but wouldn't say whether any of the deceased appeared to have been shot.

He said police won't be commenting on any potential cause of death until a post-mortem is complete, which he said likely won't be until later in the week.