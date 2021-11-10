Police training underway at former Penetanguishene school

Barrie, Ont. -

Police officers from across Canada are participating in tactical training at an old school in Penetanguishene.

Provincial police say residents in the area may notice a flurry of police activity at the former Penetanguishene Secondary School building on Dunlop Street Wednesday but say it's all part of the training exercises.

There are also various police vehicles in the area, which are also part of the training.

There is no threat to public safety.