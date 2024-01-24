Police track snowy footprints to find duo with stolen tools from parked vehicles

Barrie police say officers followed footprints left in the snow by two suspects accused of stealing from vehicles parked at a south-end business during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to the police release, officers were alerted to two "suspicious people" looking inside vehicles parked at a Bryne Drive business around 3 a.m.

As the officers headed to the scene, they were notified the suspects were carrying bags containing power tools and batteries.

Police say they trailed the snowy prints to a wooded area and found a man and a woman with the allegedly stolen gear.

A 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman face charges of mischief, theft, and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

Both were also charged with court-related offences.