BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police track snowy footprints to find duo with stolen tools from parked vehicles

    Police display evidence allegedly found after a report of power tools and battery packs stolen from vehicles in a Barrie, Ont., parking lot on Wed., Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police display evidence allegedly found after a report of power tools and battery packs stolen from vehicles in a Barrie, Ont., parking lot on Wed., Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Barrie police say officers followed footprints left in the snow by two suspects accused of stealing from vehicles parked at a south-end business during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

    According to the police release, officers were alerted to two "suspicious people" looking inside vehicles parked at a Bryne Drive business around 3 a.m.

    As the officers headed to the scene, they were notified the suspects were carrying bags containing power tools and batteries.

    Police say they trailed the snowy prints to a wooded area and found a man and a woman with the allegedly stolen gear.

    A 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman face charges of mischief, theft, and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

    Both were also charged with court-related offences.

