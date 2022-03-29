Police track footprints to arrest senior accused of suspicious activity in Barrie neighbourhood
Police followed footprints in freshly fallen snow to place a suspicious man under arrest in a Barrie neighbourhood.
Police say officers responded to reports the man was checking the handles of parked cars in the Farmingdale Crescent and Springdale Drive area in the early morning hours on Monday.
Officers say footprints in the snow led them to a 72-year-old man of no fixed address as he walked in the Tall Trees area in Barrie.
Police charged the senior with two counts of trespassing, possession of stolen property and three counts of breaching probation.
The accused was remanded into custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say the investigation revealed the suspect tried to open several car doors while walking through the neighbourhood.
"Police commend those who have remembered to always lock their motor vehicles when they leave them parked and/or unattended," Barrie police stated in the release.
