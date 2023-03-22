Police to update the investigation into the Elnaz Hajtamiri assault case

York Regional Police will hold a news conference Thursday morning when it's expected they will announce two more suspects wanted in the alleged attack of missing Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri.

READ: Complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation

Police have already arrested five men, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, in connection with the December 2021 frying pan assault that investigators say happened in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill.

Weeks later, on Jan. 12, 2022, detectives say Hajtamiri was kidnapped by three men posing as officers from a Wasaga Beach home where she had been hiding with loved ones after the York Region assault.

What happened to Hajtamiri following the alleged abduction remains a mystery.

This is a developing story. CTVNewsBarrie.ca will have updates as soon as they become available.