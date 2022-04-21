Police to update Bradford homicide investigation

South Simcoe Police will provide an update on a homicide investigation in Bradford after a man's body was pulled from the canal late last week.

Police say the victim's body was found Friday afternoon in the area of Canal Road between Simcoe Road and 5th Line.

On Monday, police announced the man's death had been ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

They say the victim has ties to Toronto. His identity has yet to be provided, along with the cause of death.