BARRIE, ONT. -- With cash help from Queen’s Park, Barrie Police will develop an app to allow survivors of sexual violence to report abuse anonymously.

$275,000 awarded to the service as a Proceeds of Crime Frontline Policing Grant​ will also streamline investigations of sexual violence, putting services like a medical examination room and counselling under one roof.

The project was one of 21 approved by the provincial government Thursday.

The OPP’s Blue Mountains division will use $300,000 to establish a mobile crisis team to respond after a report of sexual violence. The team will include officers, victim advocates, social service workers, and therapy dogs. The aim l is to minimize a victim’s trauma by going to them,

South Simcoe Police will get nearly $300,000 over the next three years for education and training to better spot

signs of gang activity.

$600,000 has been earmarked for two projects by York Regional Police. One includes a study of a recent surge in gang and gun violence in the region. The other will help develop an online reporting tool for social workers to identify young people who may be at risk of becoming victims of human trafficking.