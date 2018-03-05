

CTV Barrie





Investigators will be canvassing a busy Newmarket intersection on Monday night in the hopes of finding anyone who witnessed a collision that killed a pedestrian.

Officers will be setup at the intersection of Mulock Drive and Sandford Road between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

During this time, they will be stopping vehicles and asking driver’s about a Jan. 22 collision that took the life of a 51-year-old woman.

According to York Regional Police, the Newmarket woman was struck at the intersection by a white 2016 Honda vehicle. She was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, a 44-year-old Newmarket woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact police or Crime Stoppers.