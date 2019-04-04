The ice on Lake Simcoe has given way with the milder temperatures.

York Regional Police took pictures from the air on Thursday to show the changing conditions.

Cooks Bay

On Pefferlaw River lots of open water is visible, along with thinning ice.

Pefferlaw River

Georgina Island has a wide stretch of open water.

Georgina Island

And a big crack is opening up at Roches Point.

Roches Point

York Regional Police warn no one should be on the ice at this point.