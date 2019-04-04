

CTV Barrie





The ice on Lake Simcoe has given way with the milder temperatures.

York Regional Police took pictures from the air on Thursday to show the changing conditions.

On Pefferlaw River lots of open water is visible, along with thinning ice.

Georgina Island has a wide stretch of open water.

And a big crack is opening up at Roches Point.

York Regional Police warn no one should be on the ice at this point.