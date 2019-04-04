Featured
Police take to the skies to check ice conditions
Roches Point as seen from the air on April 4, 2019 (Photo Cred: York Regional Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 5:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 4, 2019 5:23PM EDT
The ice on Lake Simcoe has given way with the milder temperatures.
York Regional Police took pictures from the air on Thursday to show the changing conditions.
On Pefferlaw River lots of open water is visible, along with thinning ice.
Georgina Island has a wide stretch of open water.
And a big crack is opening up at Roches Point.
York Regional Police warn no one should be on the ice at this point.