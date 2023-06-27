Police take on licence plate violators with cutting-edge technology

South Simcoe police vehicles are now equipped with a cutting-edge tool to bust motorists without valid, registered licence plates.

The service now has Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) technology installed in 14 frontline vehicles.

"The expanded ALPR system enhances our ability to quickly identify licence plate information and perform real-time checks against various databases, ensuring proactive law enforcement measures are taken," stated Chief John Van Dyke.

The system was obtained through a provincial grant and can automatically run licence plates to verify permits, status and criminal code alerts.

"Having utilized ALPR technology in two vehicles since 2011, the South Simcoe Police Service has experienced firsthand the tremendous benefits it offers in combating traffic violations and crime," the service noted in a release.

Police remind motorists licence plates must be registered online, which is free, or risk a $110 fine.