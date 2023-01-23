Police surround Meaford home for 8 hours, woman charged

A 51-year-old woman faces charges after Grey Bruce OPP officers surrounded a home in Meaford for several hours.

Provincial police say officers responded to a domestic dispute Friday afternoon and learned one person threatened another "while in possession of a weapon."

The significant police presence remained at the scene investigating for close to eight hours until officers arrested the accused late that night.

The Meaford woman is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and breach of recognizance.

She is being held pending a bail hearing.