BARRIE -- Orillia OPP have more than a dozen police vehicles surrounding a motel in Fesserton, Ont. in search of a man who police say resisted arrest at a traffic stop Friday morning.

Police say the man was pulled over in front of the motel on Highway 12 near Coldwater. The officer then tried to arrest him, but police say he ran away.

They have not said why the man was under arrest.

Police believe he is at the motel.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is available.