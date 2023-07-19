Police dismantle drug lab in Bradford apartment

A 19-year-old man faces charges following an investigation in downtown Bradford where police say officers dismantled a drug lab after attending an apartment for a wellness check.

According to South Simcoe police, officers noticed a large quantity of suspected drugs in plain view while at the Holland Street residence on Friday afternoon.

The officers arrested the suspect and brought him to the station.

Police say the two officers who went into the apartment were taken to the hospital as a precaution for inhalation of vapours. They were cleared medically and returned to work.

The following day, police executed a search warrant at the home and allegedly seized a quantity of suspected substances.

Police say officers removed and safely disposed of several hazardous materials from the unit.

The 19-year-old Bradford man faces charges of drug possession, production and trafficking.

Police urge the public to immediately contact them if a drug lab is suspected in the community.

"These types of drug operations pose a public safety risk due to the toxic and hazardous chemicals involved," South Simcoe police concluded.