BARRIE -- Detectives are now looking for a third vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting last week in Orangeville.

A 57-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre after being shot in the arm around 12:30 a.m. on Friday at an Amanda Street house.

Officers were already searching for a grey four-door Hyundai with the licence plate CLKH425 that witnesses reported seeing speed away from the area. They are also looking for a black Volkswagen sedan reportedly seen in the area at the time of the incident.

The third vehicle is described as a red sedan that may have damage on the driver's side.

According to police, the victim and suspect(s) are known to each other.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information or security camera footage of the area during the time of the shooting.