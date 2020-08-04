Advertisement
Police still looking to the public to help find Wasaga Beach man missing for almost a month
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 1:38PM EDT
Richard Kocik, 54, of Wasaga Beach, was reported missing on Tues., July 7, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Provincial Police are still looking to the public for information about a missing man not seen in almost a month in Wasaga Beach.
Police say 54-year-old Richard Kocik was last seen by family around 11 p.m. on Monday July 6. He was reported missing the following day.
Kocik is described as
- 5'-11.", medium build
- He has shoulder-length salt and pepper coloured hair with a goatee and mustache.
- He has a footprint tattoo on his left arm, a heart tattoo on his left chest, and a family crest tattoo on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP.
