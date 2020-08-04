BARRIE -- Provincial Police are still looking to the public for information about a missing man not seen in almost a month in Wasaga Beach.

Police say 54-year-old Richard Kocik was last seen by family around 11 p.m. on Monday July 6. He was reported missing the following day.

Kocik is described as

5'-11.", medium build

He has shoulder-length salt and pepper coloured hair with a goatee and mustache.

He has a footprint tattoo on his left arm, a heart tattoo on his left chest, and a family crest tattoo on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP.