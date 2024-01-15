Police standoff with barricaded man in Innisfil ends peacefully after several hours

A police standoff that lasted several hours Sunday morning at a residence in Innisfil ended in multiple charges for a local man.

South Simcoe police say they took calls around 9:30 a.m. about a man walking up and down a street in the area of the 25th Sideroad and the 10th Line armed with a knife.

Police say the man ended up barricading himself in a residence.

They set up a perimeter around the home, and crisis negotiators contacted the man.

After roughly four hours, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

The accused, a 41-year-old Innisfil man, faces charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with an undertaking, and uttering threats.