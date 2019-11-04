Police are sounding the alarm over the rising number of unnecessary and accidental calls made to 911.

South Simcoe Police Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer says the force has seen a shocking 118 percent increase in bogus calls over the last year.

"That equates to about 839 misdialed 911 calls," she explains.

'Pocket dialling' isn't just embarrassing; it's time-consuming and costly.

Officers say that for every unintentional call they receive, they lose precious seconds for someone who needs help.

South Simcoe Police aren't alone. The OPP has to attend all 911 calls, accidental or not, before they can move on to the next call.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says provincial police are dealing with 51 percent more accidental calls across Ontario than last year.

"We do spend an awful lot of time chasing down these 911 misdials in the thought that they might be legitimate."

In Barrie, more than 10,000 accidental 911 calls are up 30 percent from last year. Sgt. Folz says a big culprit is children using their parent's phones as toys, including phones no longer being used.

"People will let their children play with old phones. They think they are deactivated and what will happen is they make a 911 call, they actually still will dial. If you have a card in it, and you power it up, it will dial 911 still."

How to avoid misdialing 911

Set your iPhone to require a passcode before it will automatically make an emergency call.

Have your iPhone set to lock automatically after one minute.

Disable the auto call Emergency SOS by switching it to the off position.

Avoid programming 911 to the speed dial.

If you have a smartwatch synced to your cell, make sure the auto-feature is turned off.