    • Police Sgt. on cross-country cycling journey stops in Collingwood

    Collingwood OPP welcome Sgt. Dayne Campbell (far right) in Collingwood, Ont. on Sat June 8, 2024 (Source: @OPP_CR/X) Collingwood OPP welcome Sgt. Dayne Campbell (far right) in Collingwood, Ont. on Sat June 8, 2024 (Source: @OPP_CR/X)
    Collingwood OPP welcomed Sgt. Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.

    According to his fundraising page on cancer.ca, Sgt. Campbell has raised more than $42,000 to support the Canadian Cancer Society's pediatric cancer research and seeks to reach his goal of raising $50,000.

    Sgt. Campbell adds that he is riding for his teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with cancer. He also hopes to raise awareness for Cops for Cancer (CFC) and that his cause will inspire other campaigns in eastern provinces.

    Sgt. Campbell's fundraising page indicates that he was in Barrie Sunday morning and reached Bradford West Gwillimbury by noon.

    He hopes to complete his cross-country journey within 60 days. 

