Police set up roadblock on Highway 400 to nab trio in stolen vehicle: OPP

Police arrested one man and two youths accused of evading police on Highway 400 in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

Provincial police say officers tried to pull the suspect vehicle over on the highway near Mapleview Drive in Barrie around 2 p.m., but the car failed to stop.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing the suspect car in a nearby parking lot "with people running from the vehicle down into a ravine."

Barrie police, the K9 unit and the OPP helicopter assisted in tracking the suspects, who allegedly jumped into another car, identified as a Ride Share vehicle and took off south down the 400.

Police set up a roadblock at King City to bring the pursuit to an end and took all three into custody.

"Inside the vehicle were break-and-enter tools and disguises. The vehicle that was abandoned was reported stolen," Schmidt continued.

The trio is charged with possessing stolen property and break-in tools, dangerous driving, and flight from police.