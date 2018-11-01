

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police have tracked down a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was killed in Bradford over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holland Street West and Park Avenue on Saturday.

40-year-old Cheryl Carre of Bradford died at the scene.

One vehicle remained, but police were looking for a second vehicle which was seized on Wednesday under a warrant. That vehicle is being held at a forensics centre in Toronto.

Police say a person of interest has also been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.