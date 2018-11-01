Featured
Police seize vehicle, identify woman killed in Bradford hit and run
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018
South Simcoe Police have tracked down a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was killed in Bradford over the weekend.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holland Street West and Park Avenue on Saturday.
40-year-old Cheryl Carre of Bradford died at the scene.
One vehicle remained, but police were looking for a second vehicle which was seized on Wednesday under a warrant. That vehicle is being held at a forensics centre in Toronto.
Police say a person of interest has also been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.