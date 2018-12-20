Featured
Police seize 'magic mushrooms' from student residence
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 1:07PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 20, 2018 1:10PM EST
Owen Sound police have arrested one man after seizing more than $2,000 worth of magic mushrooms.
Officers executed a drug warrant at a student residence, and another at an alleged growing location in the city on Thursday, and discovered more than 230-grams of the drug.
A 19-year-old North Bay man faces several drug-related charges.
He is scheduled to be in court next month.