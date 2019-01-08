Featured
Police seize loaded handgun, cocaine during R.I.D.E. check
Police cruiser at night undated photo (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 12:37PM EST
York Regional Police say they seized a loaded handgun, and cocaine, during a R.I.D.E. spot check in Vaughan on Saturday.
Officers charged a 23-year-old Toronto man after stopping his vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400.
Police say the driver also surrendered a bag of cannabis.
According to officers, the driver resisted being arrested and attempted to run. Following a short foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended and taken into custody.
He faces 10 charges.