

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police say they seized a loaded handgun, and cocaine, during a R.I.D.E. spot check in Vaughan on Saturday.

Officers charged a 23-year-old Toronto man after stopping his vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400.

Police say the driver also surrendered a bag of cannabis.

According to officers, the driver resisted being arrested and attempted to run. Following a short foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended and taken into custody.

He faces 10 charges.