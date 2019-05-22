

CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old Belle Ewart man is facing several firearms and drug charges after police searched an Innisfil home.

South Simcoe Police executed the search warrant at the house in Belle Ewart on Friday evening and said they found two handguns, a loaded rifle and ammunition.

Officers said they also seized drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, along with some cash.

Investigators say they also dismantled a small, illegal, marijuana grow operation in the residence.

The accused faces 17 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and five counts of drug trafficking.

He was released on a promise to appear in court with several conditions.