

CTV Barrie





Orangeville police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and several illicit drugs from a residence on Second Avenue on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the residence on Saturday morning for a suspected drug overdose.

According to officers, a man was in medical distress and taken to hospital.

On Monday, police arrested and charged a 24-year-old Orangeville man.

The investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.