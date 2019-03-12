Featured
Police seize gun, drugs from Orangeville residence
Orangeville Police Service (Submitted photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:17PM EDT
Orangeville police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and several illicit drugs from a residence on Second Avenue on Sunday.
Police say they were called to the residence on Saturday morning for a suspected drug overdose.
According to officers, a man was in medical distress and taken to hospital.
On Monday, police arrested and charged a 24-year-old Orangeville man.
The investigation continues.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.