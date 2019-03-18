

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police made its most significant marijuana drug bust while conducting a routine R.I.D.E. check on Saturday in Innisfil.

According to police, they stopped a van with seven people inside, and while chatting with the driver, they detected an overpowering, and unmistakeable odour from inside the vehicle.

Police seized 64 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $250,000.

Seven people ranging in age from 50 to 67 face charges.

Police are continuing to investigate.