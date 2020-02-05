BARRIE -- A police officer conducting a routine traffic stop in Penetanguishene, lead to a hefty drug bust on Monday.

Just after 11 p.m. an officer located and seized a number of substances believed to be heroin and cocaine along with associated drug paraphernalia.

Police say the driver was arrested at the scene and transported back to Southern Georgian Bay Detachment for further investigation.

The drug seizure was weighed and valued at approximately $6,300.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and will appear in court at a later date.