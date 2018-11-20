

CTV Barrie





Six people have been charged with drug trafficking following a six-month investigation by the OPP.

Provincial Police executed warrants on Friday in Barrie, Sebright, and Innisfil.

They seized more than nine kilograms of cocaine, heroin and other street drugs worth more than $585,000 dollars.

The accused range in age from 24 to 70 and include five men and one woman.

They are being held for a bail hearing.