Featured
Police seize $3,300 worth of crystal meth during arrest
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 1:37PM EST
A 48-year-old Owen Sound man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly being in possession of $3,300 worth of crystal meth.
Police say they stopped the man as he was walking up the 10th Street East hill and questioned him.
Officers conducted a search on the man and seized drugs, drug packaging and cash.
The accused was held for bail and faces possession and trafficking charges.